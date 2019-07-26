Victoria Beckham Might be Back on Stage with Spice Girls

The Spice Girls sold out stadiums across the UK earlier this summer with their SpiceWorld 2019 tour, despite Victoria Beckham leaving the band one member short.

But it seems the pop star-turned-fashion designer hasn't totally ruled out getting back on stage with the girls, supposedly telling bandmate Mel B's mother, Andrea Brown, that she'd be up for it next year.





According to Mel, 44, Victoria and Andrea were both in attendance at Posh Spice's mother Jackie Adams' summer garden party recently, where they had a quiet chat about the future of the band.

During a TV appearance on Thursday evening, Mel revealed that Victoria told Andrea that she's interested in being part of a performance at Glastonbury 2020 - to mark the festival's 50th anniversary.

'Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum’s summer party and Victoria was there, and she did actually mention to my mum that she’d love to do Glastonbury for their 50th next year,' Mel told Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show.

'It’s not just me saying it, she actually did say that to my mum,' Mel insisted.

To which Mo replied: 'Victoria’s ready to come for de big show, innit!'

'I hope so,' replied Mel.

Mel first declared the girls want to headline next year's Glastonbury during an appearance on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show last week.

The singer waxed lyrical about reuniting with bandmates Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner again at the earliest opportunity, having wrapped up the group's most recent round of comeback shows last month.

She said: 'You know what, it just happens to be Glastonbury's 50th anniversary next year. I think that'd be a really good thing to do.

'And the girls are going to kill me for saying it but I don't care. we owe it to our fans and ourselves. We are gonna do more and I don't care what anyone says.'

She added: 'I want to go on tour to Australia too, that would be lovely'.

Revealing she is in close contact with her bandmates since the tour wrapped, she said: 'We're calling and texting each other like crazy, we miss each other. I spent the weekend at Geri's, I was only meant to stay one night, I ended up staying three nights.'

The star also revealed she wouldn't rule out making new music with the band, saying: 'I did have a conversation with Geri about this over the weekend, Mel C is keen and I know Emma is up for it. It's just a case of getting us all together in the same room.'

It's been reported they could also be set to have their own Las Vegas residency - earning them up to £10 million each in the process.

In the wake of the phenomenal Spice Girls comeback concerts, which saw them perform to hundreds of thousands of adorning fans across the UK, the girls could be set to bring their show to Sin City.

The Mirror reports that the girl group are planning a six week stint and further states that the event is expected to be held in summer 2021, with their management company Modest having already liaised with tour promoters AEG to start arrangements.

A source said: 'The girls are very keen to tour again and there have been lots of discussions about a residency in Las Vegas.

'They’ve agreed they could all commit to a six-week run during the summer holidays, when the kids are off school.'