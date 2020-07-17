Victoria Beckham's Time in Lockdown is 'Precious'

Victoria Beckham's time in lockdown has been "precious".

The 46-year-old fashion designer has really enjoyed being around her family - her husband David Beckham, and their four kids, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine - during the coronavirus pandemic and getting to spend some family time together.

She told Vogue Australia: "While working from home, we've been on walks every day as a family. How often would we all go on a walk together normally? Usually there's a conference call or a work meeting or someone is travelling abroad. These times are precious."Yesterday, David and I were walking ahead of Cruz and Harper. We could hear them laughing so loudly and we just turned to each other and said, 'How lovely is that to hear and to see?' The fact that they were just laughing and talking and having fun together was such a special moment. I feel like I've become quite philosophical through all of this, noticing these moments and how incredible Mother Nature is. Not only do we have a responsibility to be kind to ourselves and one another, but also the environment and the planet."

Meanwhile, Victoria previously revealed is still keeping to a routine.

She said: "I'd love to say my lockdown look has been all about a vintage kaftan, but that's not the case. I still get up early and exercise every day, then I dress for work and for comfort. A pair of old jeans, a T-shirt or a jumper. I'm not quite at the elasticated waistband stage yet - I still want to feel good about myself. We've been going out on country walks every day, so the only shoes I wear are an old pair of trainers. It's so nice just to do things with the family and not think too much about getting dressed. So, definitely no heels."