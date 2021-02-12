Victoria Ekanoye Cradles Her Baby Bump as She Expects Her First Child

She's expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Jonny Lomas, any day soon.

And Victoria Ekanoye looked sensational as she cradled her baby bump for a stunning new pregnancy shoot.

The former Coronation Street star, 37, was every inch the glowing mum-to-be as she posed naked for the striking images, save for carefully placed flowing silk sheets.

The showstopping snaps see Victoria looking serene as she pulled off a number of poses, while wrapped in either a black or white sheet.Victoria stunned as she posed this way and that while tenderly holding her burgeoning bump, while also showcasing her her toned pins.

The actress swept her raven tresses back for the shoot, while she highlighted her features with a smokey eye and a slick of clear gloss.

Victoria revealed last month that she's had a 'challenging pregnancy' after her baby had been breech and amid her worries she'd have to have a C-section.

In a candid Instagram post, she opened up about her fears of having a major operations as it would be harder to recover as she suffers from Sickle Cell disease, and worries she wouldn't be able to 'carry or feed him without being in pain.'

However, she added that her baby had been successfully turned into a head down position during a recent ECV (external cephalic version) appointment, and therefore reduced her chances of needing a C-section.

In December, Victoria revealed she was expecting a baby boy as she posed for sweet snaps with long term partner Jonny.

The former X Factor: Celebrity star slipped into a form-fitting grey dress for the celebratory pictures, as she proudly cradled her burgeoning bump.

It comes as Victoria recently quipped that she became pregnant during lockdown as there was 'nothing else to do'.

The TV personality is eagerly awaiting the birth of her first child and said it is 'going to be an amazing start' to the new year.

Speaking to The Sun, she candidly explained: 'A lockdown baby, what else were we to do? We're due in January so it's going to be an amazing start to 2021.'

She first announced her happy news in Hello! magazine at the beginning of November - when she was already six months pregnant.

The actress said she and her boyfriend Jonny decided to delay revealing their baby news, partly due to her suffering with sickle cell anaemia.

The couple, who celebrated their four-year anniversary in October, admitted that the pregnancy came as a 'surprise' as they had planned to start trying for a baby in 2021.

Victoria told the publication: 'We thought we would try next year. So when this pregnancy came along we were like: "It's happening".

'It did come as a bit of a surprise but it's so unbelievably exciting.'