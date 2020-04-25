Victoria Justice Set to Conduct 'Kids Choice Awards' May 2 Remotely

Nickelodeon announced Friday that Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will take place May 2 at 8 p.m. EDT. Victorious star Victoria Justice will host a remote version of the event.

According to a Nickelodeon press release, millions of kids voted for their favorite stars, movies, games and other categories. The kids' network will present the awards virtually.



Nickelodeon also pledged to donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry to support families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

LeBron James will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award for his Lebron James Family Foundation's I PROMISE School. James' foundation provides educational resources and seeks to reform public schooling.



Other celebrities committed to appear include Avengers cast members Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner, plus Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf.

Kids Choice Awards 2020 will also include humorous segments like hiding slime in JoJo Siwa's home; a look at Nick's Slime in Space in which NASA agreed to send the networks' famous slime into space; a preview of the upcoming series The Astronauts and music by Asher Angel.