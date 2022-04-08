Victoria's Secret Model Josephine Skriver Stuns in the White Dress

Victoria's Secret vet Josephine Skriver shared her wedding photos on Instagram this Thursday.

The beauty was seen in a white lace wedding gown by Alberta Ferretti with jewelry by Logan Hollowell as she was pictured at the altar with her longtime beau, singer Alexander DeLeon of The Cab, who goes by the stage name Bohnes.

'I DO! @bohnes forever and always i do! I pick you! I can’t believe i get to call you my husband now! #married,' the siren wrote in her caption.

She credited the photographers as Courtney Pecorino and Dan Martensen.

Model Jasmine Tookes was a bridesmaid. And musicians Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone were guests as well.

Her friends shared sweet comments. Helena Christensen wrote, 'Oh you beautiful dream of a bride ❤️ congratulations to both of you.'

Romee Strijd shared, 'Congratulations @bohnes & @josephineskriver.' And Hailey Bieber said, 'Beautiful.'

The 28-year-old cover girl and the 32-year-old crooner said their vows while at the Acre Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on April 3.

'Because the wedding was a destination wedding, it was a lot of back and forth over email and text,' Josephine told Vogue.

'Nothing was overly tangible or even visual to us at home, but we had full trust in our planner Bonnie Chase with Bliss Events.'



Her ring was made by Mark Shami with M Jewelers.

Friends Sam Miller officiated. 'We felt overwhelmingly loved and emotional,' Josephine said. 'Alexander couldn’t hold back his tears, besides his best efforts. It was the third time we tried to get married because of the pandemic and the ecstatic feelings about finally being able to do it were the greatest imaginable. Standing in front of the love of your life and hearing the words "I do" come back at you is the best feeling in the world.'

Skriver wore a long white dress that clung to her curves as the groom looked cleaned up in a white blazer with dark slacks.

'All white everything cause it's wedding weekend @bohnes can't wait to be your wife finally,' she captioned an Instagram post shared on Saturday.

The siren had on a white bra top and slacks as she said 'welcome white party.' And her husband was seen kissing her cheek.

They became engaged in November 2018. The singer had proposed under the Northern Lights in Finland.

'I SAID HELL-FREAKIN'-YES!!!! I'M ENGAGED ,' she wrote on Instagram. 'I have never been more sure about anything in my life. You are my biggest adventure. My fairytale come true. My soulmate. My best friend.'

But they postponed any wedding due to lockdown.

'We're just happy that our family and friends are happy and healthy,' she told People in May 2020. 'People around the world are going through so much worse than a wedding postponement. It would be selfish of us to complain.'