Victoria's Secret Names Barbara Palvin as the Newest Angel

Barbara Palvin named as the newest Victoria's Secret Angel. (@realbarbarapalvin/ Instagram)

Barbara Palvin is the newest Victoria's Secret Angel.

The lingerie company announced in an Instagram post Thursday the 25-year-old Hungarian model has officially joined its Angel roster.

"Drumroll please... introducing @realbarbarapalvin, our newest ANGEL!" the post reads.

Palvin celebrated the news in a post on her own account.

"I don't know where to begin but I'll try: I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I'm very excited to announce that I'm official a @victoriassecret ANGEL!" she wrote.

Palvin, who walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2012 and 2018, voiced her gratitude to the company, her family and friends.

"Thank you for believing in me," the star wrote. "There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family, my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me."

"I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life! Thank you all so much again," she said.

Palvin's boyfriend, actor Dylan Sprouse, was among those to congratulate Palvin online.

"The missus has a big announcement, officially a VS angel! Proud of all the work you've done leading up to this and here's to more years of success and a little less Ben and Jerry's ice cream," he wrote on Instagram.

Palvin joins Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell and other models on the Victoria's Secret Angel roster. The Angels star in Victoria's Secret campaigns and appear in the company's annual fashion show.