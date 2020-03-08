NancyTeam 's Syrian Contestant Mohammad Islam Rmeih Wins The Voice Kids Title

Last night Syrian Contestant Mohammad Islam Rmeih won the title of the talent show The Voice Kids in it's third edition.

Mohammad was a contestant at Nancy Ajram's team. He won the title after competing with two other finalists; Mohamed Ibrahim from Assi El-Hillani's team and Yasmine Osama from Mohammad Hamaki's team.

Mohammad Islam Rumeih managed to capture the audience with his beautiful voice, confidence and charisma which he beautifully demonstrated in his last contest performance of the song "Ya Assal" by Tunisian artist Saber Al-Ribai, a former judge in the Voice earlier editions, which got him the highest percentage of viewers votes from all over.

The winner Mohammad Islam Rmeih will have an exclusive personal single produced for him by Platinum Records.