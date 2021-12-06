Video: Ahlam Pauses Her Concert to Take a Picture With a Fan

A video was published on social media of the Emirati artist Ahlam, in which she was seen on the stage as she performed and then she sent a shout-out to a child who asked her to take a picture with her.

Ahlam, asked the child to go on stage at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, but the band did not stop playing, saying: "I will not sing until I take a picture with him."

Followers interacted with the video with their comments, as they liked Ahlam's way of dealing with fans, old and young.

Ahlam celebrated the UAE National Day on her own account, saying: "Fifty years of love, fifty years of progress and prosperity, fifty years and the house is united, fifty years of progress, fifty years and my country, the Emirates, and we still have 50 years of giving, fifty years and I am proud that I belong to this." The pride of the United Arab Emirates, Bint Zayed Ahlam.