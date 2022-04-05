  1. Home
Video: Akram Hosni, Hanadi Muhanna and Ayten Amer Behind The Scenes in 'Maktoub Alaia'

Published April 5th, 2022
The new series airs on 'dmc'
Akram Hosni shares behind the scenes video for the new song 'Maktoub Alaia'.

The song is the soundtrack for the new Ramadan series of the same name, Hosni shared a video of him alongside Ayten Amer, Hanadi Muhanna, and Singer Hala Rushdie recording in the studio.

The series will be Rushdie's first time is experiencing acting.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Maktoub Alaina' is a comedy series that can gather families together to enjoy a fun night during this holy month of Ramadan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The new series airs on 'dmc' channel daily at 6.45 pm, and will be re-played at 2am, 12.30 am and will be repeated for a third time at 6 am. 


