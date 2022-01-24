Video: Chris Martin Makes Rare Appearance on Dakota Johnson's Zoom Meeting

Dakota Johnson participated in the Sundance Film Festival‘s virtual programming this year for her movie, Cha Cha Real Smooth.

And the festival launched a Q&A meeting with the film's cast via Zoom, and when Dakota joined, it took her a few seconds to appear, and when she did, her singer boyfriend Chris Martin was in the background, apparently helping her log in.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress looked very happy as she was laughing while Martin was in the room, Chris continued waving goodbye to the Zoom chat with a peace sign as he walked out of the room and shut the door close.

Dakota has been dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin since 2017, in a very private relationship, and in an interview with Elle UK, Dakota admitted that her and Chris’s long-standing dedication to privacy is something that she loves about their dynamic.

"We've been together for quite a while," she shared at the time. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private.Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Chris was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, the duo tied the knot in 2003 before and split in 2014. They have stayed on good terms for their children, Apple, 17, and Moses, 14.