Video: Crowd Asks Ashton Kutcher to ‘Take a Shower’

Ashton Kutcher appeared as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay in Iowa on Saturday.

The past few months, Ashton and his wife Mila Kunis talked about how frequently humans should bathe.

"If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher told podcast host Dax Shepard, referring to his two children, ages 6 and 4. "Otherwise, there's no point."

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Kunis added. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

During Kutcher's appearance on ESPN, The actor endured a chant from the crowd "take a shower", the chants continued as Kutcher took his seat at the pre-game panel, but he managed to keep his composure throughout the broadcast.

Ashton Kutcher, who was the latest white celebrity to confirm they don't really shower properly, gets a shower of "take a shower" chants at #CollegeGameDay 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/lFTNsXBKP1 — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Kristen Bell admitted that she and her husband Dax Shepard wait until their children 'stink' before washing them.

And Enemy star Jake Gyllenhaal said he barely bathes because he believes it is better for "skin maintenance."

After the 'Bathing' news took over the internet, Jumanji actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted that he's the "opposite" of people who don't shower daily and revealed he washes three times a day.