  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Video: Crowd Asks Ashton Kutcher to ‘Take a Shower’

Video: Crowd Asks Ashton Kutcher to ‘Take a Shower’

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published September 12th, 2021 - 10:44 GMT
fans tell Ashton Kutcher to 'take a shower'
fans tell Ashton Kutcher to 'take a shower'
Highlights
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis faced tons of flack over the last few months

Ashton Kutcher appeared as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay in Iowa on Saturday.

The past few months, Ashton and his wife Mila Kunis talked about how frequently humans should bathe.

"If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher told podcast host Dax Shepard, referring to his two children, ages 6 and 4. "Otherwise, there's no point."

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Kunis added. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

During Kutcher's appearance on ESPN, The actor endured a chant from the crowd "take a shower", the chants continued as Kutcher took his seat at the pre-game panel, but he managed to keep his composure throughout the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Kristen Bell admitted that she and her husband Dax Shepard wait until their children 'stink' before washing them.

And Enemy star Jake Gyllenhaal said he barely bathes because he believes it is better for "skin maintenance." 

After the 'Bathing' news took over the internet, Jumanji actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted that he's the "opposite" of people who don't shower daily and revealed he washes three times a day.

 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...