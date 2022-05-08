VIDEO: Did Amber Heard Just Sniff Cocaine in Court?

A video surfaced social media recently where Amber Heard allegedly sniffed cocaine live in court during her testimony.

The clip shows Heard as she took the stand on May 5th during the second day of her examination.



Amber can be seen using a tissue, and closing her right nostril and seemingly fiddling with her left nostril, before wiping and sniffing her nose several times.

Other social media users believe that the actress did not sniff cocaine, however they have reasons to believe that she sniffed some kind of substance to help her cry.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard over a story she wrote in which she described herself as a domestic abuse victim by the actor.

In his testimony, Mr Depp denied any wrongdoing. "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is… this is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything," Ms Heard said shortly after taking the stand.