  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. VIDEO: Did Amber Heard Just Sniff Cocaine in Court?

VIDEO: Did Amber Heard Just Sniff Cocaine in Court?

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published May 8th, 2022 - 09:11 GMT
Heard allegedly sniffed coke live in court
Heard allegedly sniffed coke live in court
Highlights
People have reasons to believe that Heard had used coke in court

A video surfaced social media recently where Amber Heard allegedly sniffed cocaine live in court during her testimony.

Also ReadAmber Heard Testifies She and Johnny Depp Fought Over Acting JobsAmber Heard Testifies She and Johnny Depp Fought Over Acting Jobs

The clip shows Heard as she took the stand on May 5th during the second day of her examination.

 

 


Amber can be seen using a tissue, and closing her right nostril and seemingly fiddling with her left nostril, before wiping and sniffing her nose several times.

Other social media users believe that the actress did not sniff cocaine, however they have reasons to believe that she sniffed some kind of substance to help her cry.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard over a story she wrote in which she described herself as a domestic abuse victim by the actor.

 

Also ReadAmber Heard Testifies She and Johnny Depp Fought Over Acting Jobs Johnny Depp Denies Being Violent to His Ex-Wife Amber Heard

In his testimony, Mr Depp denied any wrongdoing. "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is… this is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything," Ms Heard said shortly after taking the stand.

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...