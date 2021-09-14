  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Video: Did Josie Gibson Call Jennifer Anniston a 'Hooker'?

Video: Did Josie Gibson Call Jennifer Anniston a 'Hooker'?

Published September 14th, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
rumors were recently cleared that Jennifer is dating David Schwimmer
rumors were recently cleared that Jennifer is dating David Schwimmer
Highlights
Jennifer Aniston misheard interviewer Josie Gibson during a Zoom interview

On Monday, interviewer Josie Gibson had a chat with Friends star Jennifer Anniston via video call.

While on 'The Morning' show alongside actress Reese Witherspoon, Jen and Josie had a little bit of miscommunication, during the conversation, Gibson asked Anniston if she was a 'hugger', however, due to the accent, the 52-year-old misheard and thought the interviewer asked if she was a 'hooker'.

'Am I a hooker?' Jennifer asked, with Reese bursting into laughter on the screen next to her. 

 Josie enforced:"Noo! I did not say that!" 

‘Yes, I am a hugger,’ she clarified.

‘She’s not a hooker, no,’ Reese giggled.

Jennifer went on to talk about working with te Witherspoon ''We have so much fun!' Jennifer added: 'So much fun, we go to work, we're goofballs, we love what we do. They say, Action, we do our job, we love it, we laugh and cry.' 

On another note, rumors were recently cleared that Jennifer is dating former on-screen boyfriend David Schwimmer, as a rep of the actor revealed that there is 'no truth' in the allegations.

In HBO's Friends special in May, Jen and David admitted to "crushing hard" on each other over the years but said the timing was never quite right to act on it.

 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...