Video: Did Josie Gibson Call Jennifer Anniston a 'Hooker'?

On Monday, interviewer Josie Gibson had a chat with Friends star Jennifer Anniston via video call.

While on 'The Morning' show alongside actress Reese Witherspoon, Jen and Josie had a little bit of miscommunication, during the conversation, Gibson asked Anniston if she was a 'hugger', however, due to the accent, the 52-year-old misheard and thought the interviewer asked if she was a 'hooker'.

'Am I a hooker?' Jennifer asked, with Reese bursting into laughter on the screen next to her.

Josie enforced:"Noo! I did not say that!"

‘Yes, I am a hugger,’ she clarified.

Jennifer Aniston not understanding the Bristolian accent and thinking that Josie Gibson asked if she was a hooker is honestly the best thing on the internet pic.twitter.com/jxFgLfFzo2 — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) September 13, 2021

‘She’s not a hooker, no,’ Reese giggled.

Jennifer went on to talk about working with te Witherspoon ''We have so much fun!' Jennifer added: 'So much fun, we go to work, we're goofballs, we love what we do. They say, Action, we do our job, we love it, we laugh and cry.'

On another note, rumors were recently cleared that Jennifer is dating former on-screen boyfriend David Schwimmer, as a rep of the actor revealed that there is 'no truth' in the allegations.

In HBO's Friends special in May, Jen and David admitted to "crushing hard" on each other over the years but said the timing was never quite right to act on it.