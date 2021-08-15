  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Video: Eminem's Child Comes Out as Non-Binary

Video: Eminem's Child Comes Out as Non-Binary

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 15th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Stevie's biological father is Eric Hartter
Stevie's biological father is Eric Hartter
Highlights
Eminem’s child, 19, comes out as non-binary and now goes by Stevie

Eminem's 19-year-old child has come out as non-binary,

The 19-year-old shared their journey on TikTok with the hashtags #genderfluid and #bi. “Forever growing and changing,” Stevie wrote in the caption. 

"Watch me become more comfortable with myself," the on-screen captions read.

The TikTok video shows their transformation over the years.

The rapper legally adopted the teen back in 2005, after he reconciled with his ex-wife Kim Scott.

Stevie's biological father is Eric Hartter, Kim Scott's ex-boyfriend, the former couple welcomed the now-19-year-old when she was taking a break from the 'Not Afraid' rapper. 

Hartter sadly died in 2020.

Eminem and Scott eventually decided to adopt Stevie in 2005.

Meanwhile, the child of the superstar posted a TikTok about being adopted, claiming they originally did not know they were adopted.

 

 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...