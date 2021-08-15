Video: Eminem's Child Comes Out as Non-Binary

Eminem's 19-year-old child has come out as non-binary,
The 19-year-old shared their journey on TikTok with the hashtags #genderfluid and #bi. “Forever growing and changing,” Stevie wrote in the caption.
"Watch me become more comfortable with myself," the on-screen captions read.
@st0nedc0w
forever growing and changing <3 ##greenscreen ##genderfluid ##bi ##life♬ original sound - THXOC
The TikTok video shows their transformation over the years.
The rapper legally adopted the teen back in 2005, after he reconciled with his ex-wife Kim Scott.
Stevie's biological father is Eric Hartter, Kim Scott's ex-boyfriend, the former couple welcomed the now-19-year-old when she was taking a break from the 'Not Afraid' rapper.
Hartter sadly died in 2020.
Eminem and Scott eventually decided to adopt Stevie in 2005.
Meanwhile, the child of the superstar posted a TikTok about being adopted, claiming they originally did not know they were adopted.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)