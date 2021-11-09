Video of Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend ‘Swooning’ Over Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Viral!

On Saturday, Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and actor Leonardo DiCaprio all attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

And on Sunday, a short clip was shared by Marc Malkin featuring the trio at the event, the clip shows Sanchez standing between the Amazon founder and the Oscar winner, where she was leaning in close to DiCaprio while looking up at him and smiling.

Even though it might seem like a simple exchange, but fans did not see it that way, as the short clip went viral with a staggering 16 million views on Twitter.

One Twitter user hilariously commenting, “Looks like Bezos’s date rather be with Leo,” to which another replied, “Who doesn’t!!!”

Another one wrote, “I guess we won’t be seeing any of Leo’s movies on Amazon prime.”

After seeing the fans' reaction to Lauren swooning over DiCaprio, Bezos decided to play along as well, the billionaire tweeted a photo of himself leaning over a sign that reads “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop” and jokingly captioned it, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio.”

His tweet has gone viral with over 1.4 lakh 'likes' and a thousands of amused comments.

Sanchez, whose romance with Bezos became public in 2019, has not yet commented on the exchange.

Scroll down for the hilarious memes that fans has created in response to the viral clip.

Leo when his Amazon account stops working pic.twitter.com/4Q6Llmo3c7 — lind⚡️ey (@linds_sey1010) November 8, 2021

🤣🤣 sometimes I forget billionaires see the same jokes we see.. or is he serious 🤔 😈 — Jamal Campbell (@HeisTooTall) November 8, 2021

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

I want my shorty to look at me like how Jeff Bezos girl looks at leonardo dicaprio pic.twitter.com/GQ3ZEgCGHo — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) November 8, 2021

Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her pic.twitter.com/tXIlb7vYII — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) November 7, 2021