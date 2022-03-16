Video: Joelle Mardinian Renews Her Vows in a Second Wedding Ceremony

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Joelle Mardinian celebrates a second wedding ceremony with her husband Kamal Kaddoura.

Lebanese beauty mogul Joelle Mardinian shared with her 18.8 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her second wedding ceremony.

The snaps featured Joelle wearing a beige wedding dress with a long veil, while her husband Kaddoura appeared in a Cajole look, accompanied by their children, in the presence of a group of their relatives and friends.

Joel captioned the series of pictures 'Through the lens of @rabee_alsirawan ❤️❤️ Thank you for capturing my wedding in pictures'.

The Lebanese personality also shared a video to her account which featured her getting ready for the big day, and walking down the aisle alongside her husband.

The video also shows Mardinian and Kaddoura cutting their wedding cake and taking over the dance floor.

Joelle wrote: ''Thank God for we found love once again 🙏❤️❤️🙏 It was a hard journey of many painful and tearful therapy sessions but in the end that was the best investment we did towards our marriage and family. We are so happy we renewed our vows in front of our kids and family ❤️❤️❤️''