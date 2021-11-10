Video: Lady Gaga Reveals She Wore a Bulletproof Dress For Biden's Inauguration!

Earlier this year Lady Gaga mastered her fashion game as she wore a bulletproof dress at president Joe Biden's inauguration.

And on Tuesday, the singer opened up about her inauguration performance in an interview with British Vogue, where she called singing at the US Capitol one of her 'proudest' days of her whole life.

The 35-year-old wore a dramatic navy and red Schiaparelli gown with a huge gold 'dove' on the bodice.

“This is one of my favorite things I’ve ever worn, I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress.” Gaga said.

The dress, designed by Schiaparelli artistic director Daniel Roseberry, featured a fitted jacket, voluminous skirt, and a giant gold dove brooch the symbolizes peace.

Her hair was styled into crown-like braids with a black ribbon.

“When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece,” she continued.

"And I knew, Schiaparelli being an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian-American woman that would be singing for President 45 to be leaving and to invite President 46 into office."

The 'A Star is Born' actress also opened up about Trump being previously elected as president, ''Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about,''

''Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams.'' She added.

The singer also discussed speaking to Marine Capt. Evan Campbell, the person who escorted her to the microphone to sing the American national anthem.

''I'll never forget speaking to this young man that I was with, he was asking me if I was nervous, and I said yes. But sometimes, fashion can really give you wings... like a dove."