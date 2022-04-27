Video: Lindsay Lohan Admits She Loves Middle Eastern food

Lindsay Lohan released the first episode of her podcast The Lohdown.

In the new episode, she interviewed Bobby Berk, and had a conversation about travel, food and interior design.

During the conversation Lohan revealed to the Queer Eye star that she is in love with Middle Eastern food, as she explained that her Kuwaiti fiancé Bader Shammas' family's dishes are her 'Happy Place Foods'

''I feel like my fiance, his family’s food, when his mother makes certain foods, those are my happy place foods, They are just so authentic and comforting and exciting.''

Lohan is engaged to Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas who proposed in November.