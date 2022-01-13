Video: Machine Gun Kelly Proposes to Megan Fox

Machine gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox in Puerto Rico.

The news was confirmed on social media when Megan shared a video of the proposal where she is seen saying yes and looking surprised.

''In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.' she wrote alongside the video.



She continued: 'And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ''

Kelly shared a video of Megan's hand showing off the huge engagement ring that was designed by Stephen Webster, ''“yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 '' he wrote.

Fox and Kelly first started dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of the film Midnight in the switchgrass, and soon after, the couple went public about their relationship.

Megan was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green whom she shares three kids with, Journey, Bodhi and Noah, and the couple split after 10 years of marriage.

Kelly, meanwhile, has a 12-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.