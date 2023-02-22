Video:Mohamed Ramadan evacuates his hotel barefoot

ALBAWABA - Documented in an Instagram video, Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan was barefoot when the hotel demanded immediate evacuation.

Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan shared on his Instagram a video as he evacuated the hotel room in Riyadh.

The singer took a front-camera video, where the announcement by a loudspeaker can be heard saying: "Please evacuate the building."

Ramadan says to the camera: "This is the message I am getting right now from the hotel's loudspeaker, I don't know what to do. should I leave, but I'm barefoot."

While the speakers kept asking residents to evacuate, Ramadan quickly ran upstairs to put on shoes while he was smoking a cigarette.

It is reported that the evacuation was an emergency test for the safety of residents in case of an earthquake or fire.