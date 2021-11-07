In Video: Sabah Fakhri Funeral, Burial, and Tomb

Syrian artist Sabah Fakhri has been buried in the new cemetery in his hometown of Aleppo on Thursday afternoon, the fourth of November, after a solemn funeral attended by official and popular delegations, unions and stars.

A video documented the moment of Fakhri's burial in the new cemetery by the funeral participants, who were reciting Qur'an during the moments of his burial.

The first image of his tomb was also circulated after the completion of the burial.

Sabah Fakhri passed away last Tuesday morning, November 2, at the age of 88, in a hospital in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Cause of death was revealed by his son Anas Fakhri to AFP. Sabah Fakhri had a natural cause of death in Damascus; His heart stopped beating.

His funeral was held in Damascus on Thursday morning with a massive public and official participation, represented by ministers in the Syrian government, the People's Assembly and the Damascus branch of the Artists Syndicate, as well as famous colleagues.

Among the stars participating in his funeral, Fadia Khattab, Abbas Al-Nouri, Sulaf Fawakherji and her husband Wael Ramadan, Abdel Fattah Muzain, Salma Al-Masry, Mona Wassef and Nadine Khour.

Then the procession set off after the completion of his funeral ceremony with the Syrian flag in the capital, Damascus, towards his hometown in the city of Aleppo, to begin a new solemn funeral there.