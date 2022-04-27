Video: Tony Khalifa Says Elissa Has Problems Dealing With People

Highlights
Tony Khalifa Says Elissa does not know how to deal with people
Lebanese television presenter Tony Khalifa revealed the reason behind his feud with Lebanese singer Elissa, confirming the star has problems dealing with other people.
Khalifa opened up about the feud during an appearance on 'Al Arafa' show alongside TV personality Basma Wahba, Khalifa said: 'I was the first person to appear alongside Elissa in the media world, and Elissa caused me problems, because she was not a star, I helped Elissa rise, and also Haifa Wahbe'
Tony added: 'People started saying that 'we will not appear in a show where Haifa and Elissa were on', Elissa is someone who is very emotional, she never offended me and I respect her and her art.'
'She is a personality who has developed herself and is considered the number 1 artist in the Arab world'. The 53 year old said.
