Video: Turkish Chef CZN Burak is in The Hospital!

On Sunday, famous Turkish Chef CZN Burak took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself on a hospital bed.

CZN Burak, whose real name is Burak Özdemir was seen wearing a blue hospital gown and a surgical hat over his head, the 27 year old captioned the picture in both Turkish and English assuring his fans that everything is okay.

'Only a small check up love is the greatest bond '' he wrote.

The famous chef took to TikTok to share a video of him on the hospital bed.