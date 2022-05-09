Video: Turkish Chef CZN Burak is in The Hospital!

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published May 9th, 2022 - 07:47 GMT
On Sunday, famous Turkish Chef CZN Burak took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself on a hospital bed. 

CZN Burak, whose real name is Burak Özdemir was seen wearing a blue hospital gown and a surgical hat over his head, the 27 year old captioned the picture in both Turkish and English assuring his fans that everything is okay.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 'Only a small check up love is the greatest bond '' he wrote.

The famous chef took to TikTok to share a video of him on the hospital bed. 

 

 


