Video: The Weeknd Dates a Woman From Saudi-Palestinian Origins

By Alexandra Abumuhor

The Weeknd sparked rumors about his romantic relationship with a girl named "Sama Khadra" during his 32nd birthday party last week.

The Starboy hitmaker was spotted kissing Khadra during his 32nd birthday party, which was held in Las Vegas last week.

And at about two o'clock in the morning, at a noisy birthday party, which included many stars and celebrities, The Weeknd was seen kissing the girl in front of everyone in public, as it is clear that they never hide their relationship.

Although they do not hide their relationship, they refused to disclose any information about their romance at all in front of the press and kept the news quiet.

The rumors first started earlier this month when the singer was seen eating lunch in the restaurant with Sama, but they denied that they were dating and confirmed that they had only been friends for years.

Since rumors were raised about the relationship between Sama Khadra and The Weeknd, it was noticed that the singer's ex-girlfriend Palestinian model "Bella Hadid" had unfollowed Sama since the beginning of her relationship with The Weeknd.

It is noteworthy that Bella Hadid was in a romantic relationship with The Weeknd before rumors of his romance with Angelina Jolie.