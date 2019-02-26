Vin Diesel and Beau Paloma Jiménez Look Flawless at The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The two have been together since 2007 (Source: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Vin Diesel's longtime partner Paloma Jiménez put on quite the show at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday.

The 35-year-old beauty nearly spilled out of her white satin dress which also had a high slit on front showing off her toned legs.

And 51-year-old Vin - best know for his The Fast And The Furious franchise - looked pretty good too in a dark suit as he waved to fans.

The two have been together since 2007 and have three kids: Hania, Vincent and Pauline.

Paloma was born in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico and at 5ft10in was perfect for modeling.

She is represented by ID Model Management in the United States and by Look Models in Mexico.

The stunning star has been seen in ads for Coca-Cola, Honda, and Pantene.

And the looker has appeared on the cover of the Spanish edition of Maxim magazine.

Jimenez appeared on the long-running popular Mexican variety show, Otra Rollo from 1995 to 2007.