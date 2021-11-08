Vin Diesel Asks The Rock to Return to Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel shared an Instagram post saying that 'The Rock' has a very important role to play and his character as 'Hobbs' could not be plated by anyone else.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote to the wrestler turned actor. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.”

I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.” Diesel wrote.

The Rock joined the Fast & Furious franchise as Agent Hobbs in Fast Five in 2011 but the 49-year-old didn't appear in the most recent film and has previously said he wouldn't appear in future films.

Johnson has yet to respond to Diesel publicly, but Fast & Furious director Justin Lin said that there was a possibility of Johnson's Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw returning for the final films.

In their last Fast and Furious film, Diesel and Dwayne had a feud on set, which led to both stars’ public tension even after the release of the movie.

When The Rock went on to create a spinoff of the film with Jason Statham, revealing that he had further ideas for a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, it sent fans speculating that the feud is not yet over.