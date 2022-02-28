Vogue Arabia Honors Nadine Nassib Njeim

Nadine Nassib Njeim is being featured along with footwear designer Amina Muaddi and beauty mogul Huda Kattan on the cover of Vogue Arabia for March in celebration of strong women.

The magazine announced the cover on Instagram with this phrase:

"The March issue of #VogueArabia celebrates two significant milestones – our fifth anniversary and our biggest issue ever produced, at 500 pages. To mark this important moment, the cover features three regional powerhouse women representing Arabia on the world stage: footwear designer #AminaMuaddi, actor #NadineNassibNjeim, and beauty mogul #HudaKattan. Together, they are an inspiring symbol of the modern Arab woman: they are strong, striking, entrepreneurial, and in charge."

Njeim also shared the announcement on her page with her 14.6 million followers.

Nadine Nassib Njeim

Njeim is a Lebanese Tunisian actress and beauty pageant titleholder who was elected Miss Lebanon 2004. She represented her home country in Miss Universe 2005 in Thailand. As of 2021, she is the most followed Lebanese actress on Instagram.

Amina Muaddi

The 33-year-old designer’s vibrant footwear has become ubiquitous in celebrity circles, where stars like Kim Kardashian West, Bella Hadid, and Irina Shayk seek out her square-toe sandals, vampy boots, and newly launched mini bags.

The kind of high-impact accessories that make a splash on social media, Muaddi’s shoes (and the designer herself) have had an outsize impact on 2020. After picking up the FN Achievement Award alongside Rihanna and Jahleel Weaver for her collaboration with Fenty, Muaddi’s effect on the industry as a whole is unquestionable.

Huda Kattan

Kattan is an Arab American makeup artist, beauty blogger, and entrepreneur. She is the founder of the cosmetics line Huda Beauty.

In 2021, Huda Kattan and Huda Beauty started a petition for beauty brands to disclose when they've retouched or edited their images or videos, to help dismantle "toxic" social media beauty standards. Kattan has also used her social media platforms to speak up about the forced evictions in Palestine In May 2021, Kattan and her company, Huda Beauty donated $100,000 dollars to Help India Breathe, a COVID-19 relief fundraiser launched by former monk Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhika Devlukia-Shetty.