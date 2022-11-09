  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Vogue sues Drake and 21 Savage for $4M

Vogue sues Drake and 21 Savage for $4M

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published November 9th, 2022 - 10:41 GMT
Vogue sues Drake and 21 Savage for $4M
Condé Nast has sued Drake and 21 Savage for 4 million
Highlights
Vogue sues Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover

Vogue just sued rappers Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover to promote new music. 

The pair recently released their latest album 'Her Loss' on Friday, and for their promotional campaign they faked a Vogue magazine cover of themselves, and full magazine mockups. 

And images of the fake issue went viral on social media with posters going up in New York, and issues were handed out in the streets of Miami and Lost Angeles. 

Being proud of the new promotional campaign was the Hotline Bling hitmaker, as he took to his Instagram account to share the new cover art, writing to his Instagram page: 'Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.'

According to TMZ HipHop, the editor-in-chief at Vogue, Anna Wintour has reportedly asked the duo to take down all the promos using Vogue's name, however, no action have been taken. 

The owner of the iconic magazine, Condé Nast has sued Drake and 21 Savage for 4 million American dollars on Monday over 'unauthorized promotional use of the brand'.

The rappers' "disregard for Condé Nast's rights and left it no choice but to take legal action.

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Anna WintourDrake21 SavageVogue

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...