Vogue Williams Goes Back to DJing for First Time After Giving Birth

(Vogue Williams/ Instagram)

Vogue Williams has returned to DJing for the first time since giving birth to her first child.

The 33-year-old star welcomed son Theodore, her first child with husband Spencer Matthews, into the world in September and on Thursday night (18.10.18) she played an upbeat set for a number of stars and VIPs, including Jess Wright, Talia Storm and Ashley James, at the opening of the ICON Outlet shopping destination at The O2 arena in London.

Prior to getting to the venue, Vogue revealed she had to "double pump" her breasts for milk so Theodore could be fed even though she was out.

Posting on Instagram, she said: "Oh how my nights have changed, I'm DJing tonight, but of course, I've had to filter time in to double pump before I leave. This is different."

Vogue previously admitted that although she and her son will be "glued together for a few months" she would be returning to her jobs as a model and DJ as she can work part-time.

She said: "I'm not fully back to work yet. It was one shoot. I only intend on taking jobs where I can have my baby with me as I'm breastfeeding so we shall be glued together for a few months.

"I don't get maternity leave in my job so I'll obviously be going back sooner than others. Let's not start the parent shaming already, he's eight days old and a very happy loved baby."

Vogue previously shared that she and former 'Made In Chelsea' star Spencer, 30, were "bursting with love" and that their new son was the perfect addition to their family.

She said: "We are bursting with love, I honestly feel like he has been here forever, he has just slotted into our lives perfectly."

The ICON Outlet is home to a host of major brands such as Cath Kidston, G-STAR Raw, Gap, The Cosmetics Company Store, Lindt and The Body Shop.