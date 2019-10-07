The Voice Coaches Leave Their Chairs! What Happened on the Stage? (Video)

A young Moroccan woman named Wiam Radwan defied the odds that forced her to sit in a wheelchair her entire life by taking part in the Arabic version of The Voice where she was able to express her passion for music and singing.





Wiam's wonderful performance to You Are The Reason wowed the audience and coaches alike.

Judge Mohamed Hamaki pressed the button first and was surprised to see her in a wheelchair. He got up from his chair and sat next to her on the floor. Then the rest of the panel turned around starting with Samira Said followed by Ragheb Alama and then Ahlam. They all took to the stage to stand by her.

Hamaki started crying because of how overwhelmed he was, while Ahlam tried to calm him down. Wiam eventually chose to join Mohamed Hamaki's team at the end of her performance.