'The Voice Senior' the Latest MBC Surprise for the Arab World

MBC is preparing to launch 'The Voice Senior' for the first time in the Arab world, a talent show for those over 60 years old.





MBC released the first promotional video of 'The Voice Senior', is launching after the great success of 'The Voice' and 'The Voice Kids'.

The Voice Senior has revealed that the program is dedicated to talent over 60 years of age. Those who find themselves talented have a golden opportunity to apply.



So far the 'The Voice Senior' jury judging panel has not been decided.

'The Voice Senior' program has been produced in many countries and languages, but it will be the first time it is broadcast in the Arab world.

On the other hand, MBC channels have announced the casting to discover talent for the new seasons of programs 'the Voice' and 'The Voice Kids'.

It is noteworthy that initial leaks began regarding 'the Voice' and they revealed that singer Sherine Abdel Wahab is most probably returning to her judging panel seat next to the stars Elissa and Ahlam, but so far this information is not confirmed.