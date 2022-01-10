Wael Elebrashy Dies at the Age of 58 & Cause of Death Revealed

Egyptian media personality Wael Elebrashy has died on Sunday evening, after a long struggle with Coronavirus.

Elebrashy passed away in one of the private hospitals to which he was transferred a few days ago after his health deteriorated.

The Egyptian presenter was infected with Covid-19 many months ago, and he continued to suffer from complications of the disease, especially after suffering from lungs cirrhosis.

Wael Elebrashy's nephew, Hassan Elebrashy, was the one who announced the sad news on social media.

The late anchor had apologized for presenting Al-Tasiaa show after he was infected with the virus, which is a daily program shown on Channel One and the Egyptian satellite channel.

In the meantime; Dr. Muhammad Awad Taj El-Din, Adviser to the President for Health and Preventive Affairs, revealed that the repercussions of the disease for Wael Elebrashy appeared in the respiratory system.

Many of Wael's fellow colleagues and artists have expressed their sadness and shock at his death, such as Amr Diab, Tamer Hosny, Maya Diab, Youssra, Elissa, and Amr Adib.

Wael Elebrashy started his career in the journalistic field and became famous after presenting the “Ten Evening” program, which was shown on Dream screen. He also presented several other shows through a number of satellite channels, the last of which was his appearance on the Egyptian TV screen and his presentation of the main program after the development of Egyptian TV.