Wael Jassar Says Myriam Fares' Work is Irritating

.Earlier this week, Wael Jassar was a guest star on Asma Ibrahim's show 'Heber Serri' (Secret Ink)

The singer opened up about Myriam Fares' music videos, saying it is provoking, as he said: ''at the start of Myriam Fares' music videos, it is irritating to the whole world, as she used to focus on specific areas and that is very provoking''

Wael continued: ''when you have a beautiful voice like Myriam, you have to built it up from every corner, but when in the videos she focuses on specific areas it is irritating for me and many people.''

The star added that Myriam has a beautiful voice and that he and the audience truly love it, Jassar added that he wishes her all the best in the future.

اجابه الكامله من #وائل_جسار عن ميريام فارس وضع ميريام فارس بخانه و هيفا ومايا بخانه اخرى. عجبني بتميز لأن ميريام فعلا مش بس شكل ولبس ميريام صوت مميز و ابداع فريد من نوعه وارفض مقارنتها مع اي فنانه بالوسط لانها " ميريام فارس " باختصار😍🔥🔥🔥 @myriamfares pic.twitter.com/TI8EwrrgRn — مها (@maha_alqhatni) April 24, 2022

Jassar also opened up about rumors surfacing around him dating and Israeli girl.

''in the beginning there was a rumor claiming I was dating a Palestinian girl who lives in Israel, then the news developed and people started saying that she is originally Israeli.'' Jassar said.

The 'Law Nehda Haba' singer said that he was very surprised of the rumors as it was hurtful for him to hear.