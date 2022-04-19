Wael Jassar to Throw a Ramadan Evening in Jordan on April 21st

Lebanese star Wael Jassar is preparing to perform a Ramadan evening in Amman, Jordan, next Thursday, 21st of April.

During his upcoming show which he will present a distinguished collection of his most famous songs.

Jassar recently released the song “Ayan”, which was written by Mohamed Al-Qayati, composed by Mohamed Yahya and distributed by Hadi Sharara.

The singer released another song titled "Wala fi Al-Ahlam", which he filmed as a video clip, directed by Fadi Haddad.

The story of the video clip, “Wala fi Al-Ahlam,” revolves around a beautiful journalist who comes to shoot a report with Wael, and he falls in love with her, and decides to give her a full tour of the area in which he lives to win her love.

The song is written by Ahmed Katout, composed by Ahmed Zaim, and distributed by Sherif Mansour’s music Mix and Master Mohamed Gouda.