Wael Kfoury Mourns Death of His Close Friend on Twitter

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury lost a dear friend on Sunday, and the 46-years-old star shared a short sweet tribute to him on his Twitter page.

'Goodbye my friend, rest in peace', Kfoury wrote.

The deceased was Wael's tennis buddy, the duo used to hang out almost daily for their sports activities.

Goodbye my friend 🥲🥲 May your Soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mQ3OHTh474 — Wael Kfoury (@waelkfoury) April 4, 2021

The cause of death is not yet revealed, and it is still not sure if it was due to the spreading Coronavirus or any other illness.

Lebanon is now a high-risk area when it comes to the Coronavirus, as the number of cases has reached half a million in a country that doesn't exceed 10452 km2 and the number of citizens including Syrian and Palestinian refugees is around 6 million.

Meanwhile in Egypt, it is announced that the highest number of cases is less than 300 thousand in a country with 100 million citizens, Egypt got the virus under control by following the rules of lockdown.