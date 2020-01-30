Is Wafaa Elkilany Separated From Taim Hassan? (Picture)

Rumors have been circulating that Egyptian anchor Wafaa Elkilany is separated from her Syrian husband Taim Hassan.

It seems that Wafaa decided to put an end to these rumors by revealing the truth, and responded in her own way.

Elkilany published a picture via Instagram Stories, of herself embracing her husband without showing his face, hinting that everything reported about her relationship with her husband is incorrect.

"There is no smoke without fire," as separation rumors came after Wafaa's recent tweets about ignorance, abandonment and regret, and fans interpreted these tweets as a hidden message of separation.