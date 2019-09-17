Wake Up Call: Rita Ora and Disclosure Live

W Dubai on the Palm Jumeirah is hosting its first-ever Wake Up Call music fest this October. Attend the show to see headlining performances by English singer Rita Ora and electronic duo Disclosure.



The two superstar acts are among the first confirmed artists of a highly anticipated line-up, which also includes Australian alternative dance trio RUFUS DU SOL. The concerts will take place on the main stage and WET Deck, a poolside lounge. Sing and dance with the celebrities with incredible views of the sea.



Only members of Marriott’s members’ programme, Marriott Bonvoy, aged over 21, can access tickets to this show, however, sign-up for the programme is free. The exclusivity of this show means fans are in for an intimate concert-going experience that will highlight heavyweight artists alongside emerging stars.

Date 10 October - 12 October 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah Ticket price AED150-990 Website https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/details/dxbtp-w-dubai-the-palm/1341408