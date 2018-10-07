The Walking Dead Actor Scott Wilson Dies at the Age of 76

Scott Wilson has died aged 76 (Source: Joe Seer / Shutterstock )

Scott Wilson has died aged 76.



The 'Walking Dead' actor - who was known for playing veteran Hershel Greene in the AMC post-apocalyptic horror series - has passed away following complications from leukaemia, his representative Dominic Mancini has told TMZ.





Dominic didn't divulge any further details on Scott's passing, but described the actor - who had more than 50 movie credits to his name - as a "a national treasure, a calm voice, and a gentle spirit to everyone who came in contact with him."



Scott had recently been confirmed by 'The Walking Dead' showrunner Angela Kang to be returning to the upcoming ninth season - which airs in the US on Sunday (07.10.18) - despite his character being killed off in season four.



A representative for AMC told The Hollywood Reporter: "Scott will always be remembered as a great actor, and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person. The character he embodied on 'The Walking Dead', Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our characters' choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed."



And the official Twitter account for 'The Walking Dead' graphic novel - which the show is based on - added in a tweet: "We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you."



In addition to his popular role on the horror show, Scott had also starred in movies including 'In Cold Blood', 'Young Guns II', 'G.I. Jane', and the 1974 version of 'The Great Gatsby'.



He received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Captain Billy Cutshaw in 'The Ninth Configuration' in 1980, and had also appeared in episodes of 'Law and Order', 'The Twilight Zone', and 'The X-Files'.