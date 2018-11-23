Walt Disney Releases 'Lion King' Teaser

(YouTube Screenshot)

Walt Disney Studios released its first teaser trailer for its photo-real remake of the 1994 cartoon classic, The Lion King.

The 90-second clip wracked up nearly 500,000 views in its first hour on YouTube Thursday. Set for release July 19, the film will feature a vocal cast that includes James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner. Jon Favreau directed the computer-animated remake.



The teaser for it starts with the sun rising to reveal animals in Africa.

Jones, who voiced the lion leader character Mufasa in the original blockbuster, reprises his role here and can be heard in voiceover saying, "One day, the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king."

Rafiki the shaman baboon blesses Mufasa's young son Simba and holds him up high on Pride Rock so that the elephants, giraffes, birds and other animals below can see him. The opening of The Circle of Life plays in the background.