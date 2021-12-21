Was it Suicide? 'Frozen' Voice-Over Actress Who Played Anna Dies at The Age of 35

Sayaka Kanda, who voiced Anna in the Disney movie Frozen was found dead on Saturday at a hotel in Sapporo.

According to new reports, the singer who was 35 was scheduled for a musical performance at My Fair Lady at the Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater, did not show up, and was later found dead at the hotel where she had fallen.

Police are currently investigating the death of Kanda and are questioning if it was an accidental death or an unfortunate suicide.

The cause of death was polytrauma shock" due to the apparent fall.

The voice over actress was found lying in an outdoor space on the 14th floor of the 22-story hotel" she was staying at in northern Japan. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.