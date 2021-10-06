Was Jesy Nelson's Mom The Reason Behind Her Leaving Little Mix?

Earlier this week, Jesy Nelson spoke on Fearne Cotton's podcast Happy Place podcast about her mental health struggles and her previous suicide attempt.

The 30-year-old left Little Mix back in December of 2020, and in 2019 the singer revealed in her 'Odd One Out' documentary that she tried to end her life with an overdose after being subject to trolling since the group found fame on 'The X Factor' in 2011.

Nelson also admitted that her mom Janice White was 'distraught' after her hospitalization and demanded she leaves the group.

She said: 'Yeah. Well, I just remember obviously the first time, so obviously I'd taken an overdose. I went into hospital and then I had a music video like a week after...

'And obviously my mum found out and she was distraught and she was outright: "This is it, you're not doing this anymore". Because my mum's the kind of mum that's like, '"Jes, we couldn't give a s**t what you do as long as you're happy...

Jesy has also opened up on her insecurities, and explained while she still has her "struggles", she is in a "better" place since leaving the band.

She added: "I'll never sit and lie and be like, oh, I'm so happy now, I don't have any insecurities as that's an absolute lie, I still have my insecurities, I still have my struggles...

"I guess the thing that I'm better with now, is that I see little things now when I do a music video, I'm not looking on the camera and thinking, oh my God, I don't look as skinny as Jade [Thirlwall], [Leigh-Anne Pinnock] and Perrie [Edwards]...

"'And that's what I did every single day, and for the first time ever, I did my music video and I enjoyed it. I absolutely loved it and I was like, this is the feeling I should have had the whole time."

In a recent interview, Nelson said that her decision to leave the group had not been a solo one and that her former bandmates – Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – had agreed with her exit.