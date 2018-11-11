That was Quick! Elissa Chooses First Song From New Album

Elissa announced via Titter that she has chosen the first song from her new album (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)

Lebanese singer Elissa surprised her fans and announced that she started preparations for her new album already.

Elissa announced via Titter that she has chosen the first song for the album and that it is written by Amir Taima and composed by Ziad Burji.

The breast cancer survivor wrote "The first song from my new album has been chosen, I can't stop listening to it, and I can't thank Amir Taima and Ziad Burju enough for this song"

The news surprised Elissa's followers, especially that her latest album "Ila Kol Eli Bihebouni" (For All Those who Love Me) has been only released few months ago and Elissa usually takes more time to drop a new album.

The new song marks a collaboration with composer Ziad Burji again after he reconciled with Elissa after she announced that she survived breast cancer a few months ago.

In another story, Elissa is still living the success of her latest album and is currently preparing to shoot a second music video from it for the hit "Krahni" (Hate Me).