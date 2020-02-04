Watch Ali Gatie Live in Dubai

22-year-old YouTube sensation Ali Gatie will be performing in the city for the Dubai leg of his highly anticipated One Lisn world tour.



The singer has been ruling global music charts with his 2019 single It’s You appearing on the US Billboard Hot 100, the top 40 in Australia, Canada, Ireland and Sweden and the top 10 in New Zealand and Germany. From winning the online RhymeStars song contest in 2017 to amassing over a million subscribers on his channel, the artist has climbed the ladder of success and is now gearing up to entertain his fans across the globe. Prepare to hear his hit tracks such as Moonlight and What If I Told You I Love You.



Get your tickets now to see this rising star live as he belts out hit after hit on 28 February at The Rotunda at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai.



