Watch All The Cat Movies You Want At Cinema Akil

Feline fans will be paw-sitively excited to hear that Cinema Akil’s August line-up kicks off with a whole week of cat-centric films. From animations and dramas to homemade videos, you’re in for the ultimate feline film fest night after night starting 5 August.

If you’re the kind of person who spends hours combing through YouTube for funny cat videos, the CatVideoFest is your dream film as it combines 70 minutes of back-to-back cat footage in one movie. See the latest recordings collected from the Internet, music videos, unique submissions and animations. This screening comes with a side of good deed – CatVideoFest traditionally works with local animal shelters and protection organisations to raise money for cats in need.

Then, watch Kedi, a heartwarming documentary, which explores Turkey’s long-standing relationship with its furry citizens. In Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli’s Oscar-nominated animation, A Cat In Paris, Dino, little Zoe’s lovable pet, moonlights as an assistant to French robbers.

Travel to Japan in Naoko Ogigami’s endearing drama, Rent-A-Cat, in which Sayoko strolls along a riverbank renting out cats as companions to lonely people. Wrapping up the series is The Cat Returns, a fantasy animation by the Academy Award-winning director of Spirited Away and Ponyo.

