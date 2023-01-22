Watch Beyonce's killer Dubai performance

Beyoncé, popularly known as Queen Bey, brought her A-game to Dubai last night as she performed for an audience of A-listers.

At the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal, a new ultra-luxury hotel in the emirate, the star changed three costumes in a multi-part act.

Among the 1,000+ exclusive, invite-only attendees were her parents, children, and husband, rapper Jay-Z.

The highlight of the evening was when Beyoncé's daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for a duet. The mother-daughter duo performed Brown Skin Girl from the 2019 soundtrack album 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

The singer belted out one hit after another during the hour-long set.

Here are some pictures from her performance last night:

Beyoncé’s different performing outfits at Atlantis The Royal opening in Dubai.#BeyonceInDubai #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/ptOj4IyhDJ — Reina Issa (@Reina_li1000) January 22, 2023

Beyonce lebanese era 🇱🇧 worked with lebanese designer nicolas jebran, hired lebanese group #mayyas to dance with her, played a #fairuz song during the set! #Beyonce #Dubai pic.twitter.com/pH6iVYmKls — Live Love Beirut (@LIVELOVEBEIRUT) January 22, 2023

Last night it was all about Queen 🐝 as @beyonce stuns in her first performance in four years at the star-studded grand opening of Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai✨#BETUK #beyonce pic.twitter.com/jl9CNAhDd2 — BET UK 🇬🇧 (@BET_UK) January 22, 2023