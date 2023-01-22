  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Watch Beyonce's killer Dubai performance

Watch Beyonce's killer Dubai performance

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 22nd, 2023 - 10:36 GMT
Watch Beyonce's killer Dubai performance
Queen Bey, brought her A-game to Dubai
Highlights
Incredible scenes as fireworks light up Dubai during Beyoncé performance

Beyoncé, popularly known as Queen Bey, brought her A-game to Dubai last night as she performed for an audience of A-listers.

At the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal, a new ultra-luxury hotel in the emirate, the star changed three costumes in a multi-part act.

Among the 1,000+ exclusive, invite-only attendees were her parents, children, and husband, rapper Jay-Z.

The highlight of the evening was when Beyoncé's daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for a duet. The mother-daughter duo performed Brown Skin Girl from the 2019 soundtrack album 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

The singer belted out one hit after another during the hour-long set.

Here are some pictures from her performance last night:

 

 

Tags:BeyonceDubai

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...