Watch Dina El Sherbiny as She Discusses Her Role in 'Qasr El Nil'

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Egyptian Actress Dina El Sherbiny opened up about how she really feels starring as 'Camillia' in the new Ramadan series 'Qasr El Nil'.

In an interview with 'The Insider' Arabia on Dubai TV, the 36-year-old talked about all the hard times and challenges the character 'Camillia' has gonw through, resulting in her desire to seek revenge as she got older.

El Sherbiny added that she feared the audiences' reaction towards this role, she worried people might suppose she is evil in real life as she was in the series.

Back in 2016 Dina starred in the series 'Grand Hotel' where she played 'Ward' and talked about her role saying: ''Ward was rather evil. I was honestly afraid that people would not like her or be able to warm up to her. It was important for me to inject some emotion into the role, especially with her children, so our viewers would be able to empathize with her to some extent. After all, even the most dysfunctional character must have some saving graces.''

Qasr El Nil is a drama movie the portrays Eygpt in the 1950s, where many heated political, as well as family conflicts, take place at that time.

Dina is the main character in the Ramadan series, alongside her co-stars 'Salah Abdullah', 'Riham Abdel Ghafour' and 'Mahmoud al-Bezawi'. The show is written by Mohamed Suleiman Abdul-Malik and directed by Khaled Marei.