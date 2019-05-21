Watch Ilham Shaheen and Rania Youssef's Spontaneous Dance at Ragheb Alama's Suhur Concert

Actress Rania Youssef posted a video alongside actress Elham Shaheen, where they appeared dancing spontaneously at Ragheb Alama's Suhour concert which was attended by a number of stars.





Rania Youssef and Elham Shaheen appeared in the video as they danced to star Ragheb Alama's song "Eli Baana" (The One who Sold Us) during the Ramadan night.

Rania Youssef was keen to delete comment feature from the video, to prevent negative comments on her dancing with Shahin.

The dance comes as an affirmation of Rania Youssef and Elham Shaheen's friendship as the latter revealed she was the first to defend Rania in the crisis of her dress at the closing ceremony of Cairo Film Festival.

Elham Shaheen confirmed in an interview that she found that the criticism that followed Rania Youssef's appearance because of her dress exaggerated, and that her defense of her caused her to lose some friends.

At the same time, Rania revealed during her interview in "Sheikh El Hara" show that Elham Shaheen was one of the first female artists to defend her in the crisis of her dress.