Watch Mithoon, Sukhwinder Singh and More Live

Switch from Indian radio stations to hearing your favourite tracks live on 17 January when chart-topping stars perform at Dubai World Trade Centre. Clear out your calendars to see singers Mithoon, B-Praak, Sukhwinder Singh and many more pack an evening with crowd favourite tunes in rotation with tickets starting from AED150.

Soulful ballads to make you croon, pop songs to make you jive and classics for a pinch of nostalgia – this concert will have it all. Meet the artists who will take you through the new, old, fast and slow of Bollywood.

Mithoon

Music director, lyricist, composer and singer Mithoon proved his prowess with the sensational hit Tum Hi Ho. Part of the whirlwind romantic drama Aashiqui 2, this track earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Music Director in 2013. He’s a prolific song maker with credits on beloved tracks including Banjaara, Phir Mohabbat, and complete scores for movies such as The Train (2007) and Traffic (2016).

B-Praak

B-Praak brings traditional Punjabi folk music into the mainstream genre with pop elements that appeal to a younger generation. Heartfelt and poetic, his melodies demonstrate a vocal range and strength that resonates in both sound and relevance. The artist has worked with Mithoon on Bharat Salaam, a duet with Sunidhi Chauhan which featured in the 2019 film Hotel Mumbai.

Sukhwinder Singh

For Bollywood fans in the know Singh needs no introduction. He is famous across the subcontinent for timeless songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya and Thayya Thayya, as well as newer hits like Gallan Goodiyan. He even found international acclaim for lending his voice to the powerful chant Jai Ho from the blockbuster movie Slumdog Millionaire.

Mohammed Irfan

Joining this heavy line-up is Hyderabad-born singer Irfan, who has exhibited his skills not just in Hindi songs but Tamil, Odia, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi tunes as well. He’s worked with Mithoon as the playback singer for Phir Mohabbat and has his name on tracks such as Jab Tum Chaho from Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Banjaara from Ek Villain.

Neeti Mohan

A winner of Channel V's reality show Popstars, Mohan is a Delhi-based artist who found fame after singing Student of the Year’s popular hit Ishq Wala Love. She showed her range when she rendered six jazz melodies for director Amit Trivedi's Bombay Velvet in 2015 and is also behind catchy tunes like First Class.

Asees Kaur

Kaur found the spotlight after testing her talent on reality television shows Indian Idol and Awaz Punjab Di. She has a versatile singing voice – one she’s been cultivating since she was five – and brings in her arsenal of radio favourite tracks including Tere Bin and Chogada.

Ash King

Related to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, King adds his own touch to the show. He found his big break in Bollywood after working with AR Rahman on the film Delhi-6 and has since recorded melodies such as Bandook Meri Laila and Meherbaan.

