Watch Mohamed Assaf Singing 'Aroos Beirut' Series Intro

Palestinian singer Mohammad Assaf was the guest of MBC Trending show on MBC4, and sang the intro song for the new series "Aroos Beirut" (The Bride of Beirut) during the program.





The new series started screening on MBC4 on September 1st, and it witnesses Dhafer Labidine first on screen role in Lebanese dialect.



It is noteworthy that the "Aroos Beirut" is the Leabnese version of the Turkish series "Bride of Istanbul", and it stars Dhafer Labidine and Carmen Bsaibes.