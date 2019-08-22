Watch Nadine Njeim Dance to '3 Daqat' in Bachelorette Party

Lebanese singer Nadine Nassib Njeim is not strange to sharing her life events via social media.





One of the entertainment Lebanese pages shared a video on Instagram of Nadine Nassib Njeim's dancing to the tunes of the song "3 Daqat" by Abu, and the song "Ya Btaa El Nanaa" by the Mustafa Hajjaj in her best friend's, Nathalie Nasrallah, bachelorette party.

Nadine had also shared a video from the same party on her official Instagram account in which she appeared with a different look.

Nadine Njeim's latest series was "Khamsa w Nos" (Five and a Half) in which she acted alongside actors Motasem Al-Nahar, Qusay Kholi, Rafiq Ali Ahmed, Rola Hamada, Nawal Kamel, Julian Farhat and Rowad Alio. The series was written by Iman Al-Saeed and directed by Philip Asmar.